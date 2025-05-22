MUMBAI: An unidentified social media user who allegedly posted morphed, obscene images and videos of a 40-year-old Bollywood actress was booked on Tuesday after the actress filed a complaint with the police. Telegram user booked for posting morphed, obscene pics, videos of actress

The actress, who has starred in several Bollywood movies, resides in Malad. In her complaint, she said that on April 17, her manager, who handles her Telegram and Instagram accounts, sent screenshots of the implicated images on WhatsApp. “These screenshots showed my face edited and placed on nude bodies, with a message. This has been published on a Telegram group,” she said.

Her manager informed that one had to pay to join this group. Once joined, the identities of the group’s other subscribers remained hidden, said a police officer.

She tried contacting the accused from the profile he was uploading these files from and requested him to remove morphed images and videos of her. However, he ignored them and continued to share more in the group. Additionally, he shared screenshots of their conversations in the group, further harassing her. The actress said the harassment continued even on the day before she approached the police.

The Malad police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. They are trying to trace the accused’s Telegram ID.