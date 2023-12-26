Temp lecturers have not been paid since 6 months

Mumbai: As around 42% teaching positions remain vacant in aided colleges across Maharashtra, to overcome the impact this may cause on higher education, the government has been appointing temporary lecturers on clock hour basis (CHB). This was mandated through a government policy in 2016. Now, despite this proactive approach, a crisis has come to light – the lecturers, whose contracts are renewed annually between June and July, have not been paid since the last six months, because of a delay in paperwork. HT Image

As a result of this, many are making ends meet on secondary incomes. (See box.)

Professor Vijay Pawar, president of Maharashtra Union of Secular Teachers (MUST) said: “After they are appointed, reports of these lecturers are promptly submitted to universities for approval, and subsequently to the joint director’s office for processing their payments. However, a trend has surfaced where, even after a year’s, these temporary hires experience prolonged delays in salary disbursement.”

The College Accreditation Department, particularly the Concol section, which is a link between the government and the university, responsible for processing proposals submitted to the University of Mumbai (MU), is operating at a sluggish pace, Pawar alleged. In a letter submitted to the vice chancellor of MU, Pawar underlined, “Compounding the issue is the lack of feedback from colleges about errors in their proposals, leading to further delays. Instances of errors being identified, removed and new errors surfacing have become a recurring problem, indicating a deliberate slowdown in the approval process.”

As the year 2023 draws to a close, numerous colleges have submitted their proposals to the university in July and August, yet as December is nearly ending, many await the crucial approval letter.

MUST has demanded that the teachers who have been re-appointed and previously approved by the university be granted approval for the current year without the need for re-verification, with attachment of the university approval letter from the previous year.

CHB teachers are beleaguered by the uncertainty in compensations for the past several months. According to UGC guidelines, they are entitled to receive ₹1,500 per hour. However, despite persistent efforts to secure an increase, the current rate remains at ₹900. The practical remuneration further dwindles to just ₹750 per lecture, given that most institute’s lectures last only 50 minutes.

In spite of a substantial number of vacancies, estimated at 10,000, and a considerable pool of qualified teachers seeking employment, a staggering 3,580 positions announced by the government in November 2018, remain vacant.

An officer from MU stated that the approval process is currently underway. Some applications have already received approval, while others are pending and will be processed in due course.

Salesman at a Kandivali garment shop

An English lecturer, who holds a PhD and has cleared NET, is struggling to support his family after working in an Andheri-based college for six years. He works as a salesman in a garment shop in Kandivali to support his family. He earns between ₹6000 and ₹7500 every month, which has accrued since June this year. While he earns ₹7000 as a salesman right now, he hopes for a full-time position in a degree college in the future.

Selling incense sticks in Ambernath

A lecturer in a Kalyan-based college, who holds a PhD in Geography, sells incense sticks on Ambernath’s market road. Despite nine years of teaching experience at the college, his salary of ₹5000- ₹5500 has been delayed for months, causing huge financial strain in the family. He lives on ₹2500 that he earns each month from selling incense sticks.

Making dabbas in Wadala

A double-doctorate Marathi, a professor with 12 years’ teaching experience has resorted to making lunch dabbas for customers in the morning before she heads out for classes at a Wadala college.

Despite her qualifications and the years spent on the job, she remains in a temporary position as a CHB. While her monthly income from the college – between ₹6000 and ₹7500 – stays suspended, she manages to earn ₹6000 from sending lunches to office-goers, in the hope that one day she will get stability in her career.

A clerk at a CA’s office

A professor of accountancy at a Wadala college, who has cleared NET and is waiting for a permanent position, is compelled to work as a clerk at a chartered accountant’s office near her college. She is academically qualified and needs to make at least ₹17,000 each month to make ends meet. The college pays her approximately ₹7000, even as she struggles for job security. She makes an additional ₹10,000 working at a CA’s office.