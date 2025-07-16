Tesla opens first India showroom at Mumbai’s BKC, cars to start at 59.89 lakh

Mumbai: On a rainy Tuesday, Tesla Inc. opened its first showroom in India at the upscale Bandra Kurla Complex, marking the American electric vehicle maker’s long-anticipated launch in the world’s third-largest automobile market. Mumbai, India - July 15, 2025: Tesla has inaugurated its first experience centre showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Tesla will begin its stint in its 50th global market by importing and selling two versions of its popular Model Y electric cars, which were on display at the swanky new 4,500-square-metre showroom in Mumbai’s financial district. Several car enthusiasts and curious onlookers got a glimpse of the shiny new cars—coloured Ultra Red and Pearl White—with a starting price of nearly ₹60 lakh.

The base price (excluding road tax and other fees) for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicle with a range of 500 km would be ₹59.89 lakh (~$69,650), while the long-range variant (622 km) would start from ₹67.89 lakh (~$78,950). Model Y is priced at $46,630 (~ ₹40 lakh) in the US, highlighting India’s high import tariffs and shipping costs.

Despite the steep prices, Tesla officials said bookings for the cars have begun, and deliveries are expected to start from the December quarter for the RWD and the March quarter for the long-range variant. “These cars can be purchased either through full payment or a vehicle loan with an interest rate of around 8.7%-11%. The actual interest rate is at the discretion of the bank,” said a Tesla official, requesting anonymity. The company plans to launch another showroom in Delhi soon.

The EV giant has upgraded the features of the two variants to suit Indian roads following two years of testing, officials said. However, Tesla’s popular self-driving features will not be available in India for now, as the Indian government yet to formulate a regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.

“The FSD (Full Self-Driving) will not be available. However, it will be there in the vehicle as a feature. It’s a matter of government policy to allow full self-driving, and only then can it be incorporated. All that we will need to do is update the over-the-air software update,” said the Tesla official.

Tesla’s FSD relies heavily on cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors and GPS, which are likely to struggle with India’s chaotic roads, which have inconsistent lane markings and dividers, plenty of potholes and other obstacles like pedestrians and animals, not to mention an overall poor adherence to traffic rules.

However, Tesla officials said the cars have been tested for safety on city road conditions, have good suspension and have an active axle balance. Safety features in Model Y will include an advanced emergency brake system, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, officials added.

Tesla is offering two different kinds of chargers in India. The first is the Supercharger, which will be available on the roads, while the wall connector can be installed at home. For 100% charging of Model Y, the wall connector will take about seven hours, while Superchargers will take about 15-20 minutes, officials said.

In the first quarter after deliveries begin, the wall connector charger will be provided free with the vehicle booking. The company plans to install 16 Superchargers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, in areas such as BKC, Lower Parel, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

“Tesla also has the world’s most reliable and robust charging network with 7,000-plus Supercharging stations and over 70,000 Superchargers, with more than 10,000 Superchargers added in 2024,” said Isabel Fan, Tesla’s director for South East Asia.

Tesla is likely to manufacture the two variants in its China factory and import them to India. Its entry into the world’s most populated country with a fast-growing consumer base comes at a time when global sales are plunging and the company is facing challenges in its two core markets, China and the US.

However, while the Model Y is the world’s top-selling electric car, few Indians will be able to afford one. The country’s EV penetration remains under 5%, and luxury cars make up just 1% of total vehicle sales. India is currently negotiating a trade deal with the US, including a potential reduction in tariffs on automobiles — something Tesla founder Elon Musk has been seeking for years.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the new showroom on Tuesday, welcomed the entry of Tesla in India. “This is not just the inauguration of an experience centre, but it is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and the right state. Mumbai is not just the financial, commercial, and entertainment capital, but also the entrepreneurial capital. I experienced my first Tesla ride back in 2015 in the US, and knew then that India needed this. We are glad to see it finally here. Maharashtra has emerged as a strong EV hub with progressive EV policies, robust charging infrastructure and the most comprehensive support for electric mobility,” he said.

