Thakurli high rise residents join hands to help fire victim

Dombivli: Even as the residents of Sarvodaya Hills high rise are yet to come to terms with the fire incident in their building on Saturday morning, they have joined hands to help their neighbouring family by raising funds for their treatment.

Amol Kulkarni, 37, who suffered 100% lung damage has been suggested for ECMO therapy and was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, from AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, along with his 33-year-old wife, Vrushali Kulkarni, who is also critical.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The ECMO machine is similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used in open-heart surgery. It pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. It is expensive and the family will need ₹50- ₹60 lakh for the treatment. The residents have decided to pool in as much funds as possible.

The fire that broke out in the building no 2 of the high rise led to this critical stage of the couple.

“When we learned about the condition of Amol and the requirement of at least ₹50 to ₹60 lakh for his treatment, we decided to help in raising funds. Around ₹5 lakh have been managed by the residents and relatives till now. The duo has an eight-year-old son and we all are worried for the family,” said Sanjay Ramraje,55, one of the residents.

Mahesh Panchal, administration manager at AIMS Hospital said, “ Amol’s condition was very critical and he was suggested ECMO therapy. The family decided to shift to another hospital so he was discharged.”

“The residents through social media have appealed to donate some amount for his treatment to which many responded immediately by transferring the amount to his account. With whatever amount was derived his treatment has begun,” said Ramraje.

Residents of Sarvodaya hills recalled how the Kulkarni family was helpless during the fire incident as they lived on the eleventh floor and it was difficult for them to walk down with smoke covering the stairs and the lifts not functioning.

“I saw Amol waving his hand from the ninth floor window asking for help. I also tried going up and reaching the third floor, however, even after wearing the mask I could not move ahead. Amol and his wife were walking down through the stairs. The firefighters went up and managed to get them down. By the time Amol came down I could not recognise him as he was that badly affected. I cannot forget his face after that day,” said a resident of the building.

A close relative of the couple said, “We have begun all ways to raise funds for Amol. The priority is to save both of them. They have a son for whom we need to stand together. The amount is huge and only crowd funding will help.”

Meanwhile the power supply to the building has not yet resumed, while most residents have shifted to their relative’s place as the work for restoration is underway.

