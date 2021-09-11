Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane: 9-year-old kidnapped boy found, 4 arrested
Thane: 9-year-old kidnapped boy found, 4 arrested

Thane local police and crime branch officers on Saturday arrested four persons after a 9-year-old boy was kidnapped
By Anamika Gharat, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Thane local police and crime branch officers on Saturday arrested four persons for kidnapping a 9-year-old boy.

The boy from Ambernath was allegedly kidnapped by his father’s former business partner who demanded a ransom 40 lakh from the family. The victim’s father, who had started the vada pav stall, couldn’t arrange the money and informed police about the same.

The boy, a resident of Green City, Shivaji Nagar of Ambernath, went missing on the evening of September 8, after he went for tuition and did not return.

An officer from Ambernath police station said, “The four accused — Amjad Khan, Chotu Singh, Yogendra Singh, Sunil Lad — who knew the victim’s family for the past few years, befriended the boy and used to lure him with chocolates and played cricket with him. On the evening of September 8, they kidnapped him and kept him at two different places in Kalyan’s Mohane village. Later the accused called his father for ransom for 40 lakh.”

Five teams of the crime branch and local police officers were formed to search the accused.

Deputy police commissioner, L Patil said, “Our teams searched all CCTV footage and found out people who were frequently seen around the area and connected to boy in the past few days. With all the efforts by the team, we were able to trace the boy on Saturday afternoon at Mohane village. He is completely fine and is handed over to his family.”

