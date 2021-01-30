Thane civic body tops Covid vaccination chart with 124% success rate

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed 124 per cent vaccination till Friday, the highest across Thane district.

Thane is closely followed by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) at 101 per cent and Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) at 89 per cent overall.

The district overall has completed 86 per cent immunisation till Friday. The vaccination drive began within Thane district on January 16 with 23 vaccination centres. The number of centres has increased to 42 centres from Wednesday.

TMC and NMMC have the most number of centres at 10 each. However, on the first day of the vaccination, KDMC had completed 100% immunisation. With a good start, the KDMC has managed to complete immunisation of 3,146 health workers overall, despite a target of 3,100.

Moreover, TMC, which started with 88.25 per cent vaccination on the first day, saw more than 100 per cent vaccination till last Saturday. They also took special permissions and increased the number of vaccination centres to 10 from the previous four. This helped surpass the target of 6,000 vaccinations. TMC has immunised 7,422 beneficiaries till now.

Both TMC and KDMC have initiated walk-in vaccination facilities for health workers, contributing to an increase in the daily target.

“We have the Indian Medical Association, Thane chapter’s members and also have reached out to Asha workers across the city to come forward for the vaccination drive. This has helped us surpass the target. We have been provided with 19,000 doses of the vaccine by the district and will soon rope in the police personnel, revenue department and senior citizens with co-morbidities for the vaccination drive,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

On Friday, a total 451 beneficiaries were vaccinated while the target for the day was 400. Presently, there are four centres that carry out vaccination in KDMC limits.

“Although the turnout is more than the target, there is still confusion among the paramedical staff. They are not willing to come for the vaccination. We will try and counsel them and make sure all of the listed beneficiaries take the dosage,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

She added that there was no wastage in the entire drive. “We have not wasted a single dosage till date. In case if the vaccine was left for the day, we go for walk-in immunisations to make sure it was used because once removed, it cannot be restored,” added Panpatil.

The highest number of vaccinations carried out by the civic body in a day is 467, which was on Thursday. The civic body has listed 5,116 health workers for the first phase of vaccination. They, however, do not have a timeframe to complete all the health workers yet.

NMMC vaccinates 5,424

The NMMC has successfully vaccinated 5,424 out of the 6,100 people targeted till Friday. The ones who didn’t turn up were due to issues like being out of station, allergy, pregnancy or lactation.

NMMC medical officer, Ratnaprabha Chavan, said, “No one was unwilling to get vaccinated. There has been no untoward incident post vaccination besides a few minor side effects. Headache and heaviness are common side effects after any vaccination for some people. Around two or three people faced the same daily. Besides that, no one has faced any major side effects.”

On Friday alone, 1,008 out of 1,100 patients were vaccinated, giving a 92 per cent success rate. NMMC has a total of 10 booths and target per day is now 1,100 as one booth has capacity of 200 beneficiaries and the rest have 100.

“As per the government approvals, we would add booths. As of now, we have the capacity of 50 booths if required,” NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said. In phase I, the total beneficiaries to get vaccinated are 19,085 in NMMC.