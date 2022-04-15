Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
mumbai news

Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured

A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening, for shooting five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons; no one was injured
A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, has been detained by police for shooting five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons. None was injured in the firing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, has been detained by police for shooting five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons. None was injured in the firing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 10:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, who shot five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident.

The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same. According to Kapurbawdi police officers, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything. Therefore, they used to have arguments most of the time.

An officer from Kapurbawdi police station said, “On Friday evening, he returned home in a drunken state and had an argument over the same. In anger, he fired five rounds from his gun randomly in the house. None of them got injured although we have detained him. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Further recording of statements is going on. “

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The 7-day mandatory internship posting of MBBS students will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level. (Pic for representation)

    Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship

    MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.

  • Senior police inspector Swati Desai said digital evidence has been gathered and a case has been filed under IPC and IT Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of 26 lakh

    A senior citizen was cheated of 26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.

  • According to the health department's bulletin, authorities have so far administered the precautionary doses to over 52.7 lakh beneficiaries.

    Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals

    The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.

  • The apex court had on October 24, 2018, restrained the authorities from registering any motor vehicle conforming to the emission standard Bharat Stage-IV from registered in the country from April 1, 2020. (HT PHOTO)

    HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles

    The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.

  • According to the police, the accused threatened the doctors that they were engaged in illegal abortion and accused them of carrying out gender centric pregnancy diagnoses. Later he demanded extortion of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh from them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Man held for extorting 30 lakh from two doctors in Pune

    The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting 30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of 30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out