Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured

A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, who shot five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident.

The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same. According to Kapurbawdi police officers, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything. Therefore, they used to have arguments most of the time.

An officer from Kapurbawdi police station said, “On Friday evening, he returned home in a drunken state and had an argument over the same. In anger, he fired five rounds from his gun randomly in the house. None of them got injured although we have detained him. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Further recording of statements is going on. “