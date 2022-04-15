Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, who shot five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident.
The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same. According to Kapurbawdi police officers, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything. Therefore, they used to have arguments most of the time.
An officer from Kapurbawdi police station said, “On Friday evening, he returned home in a drunken state and had an argument over the same. In anger, he fired five rounds from his gun randomly in the house. None of them got injured although we have detained him. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Further recording of statements is going on. “
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.
