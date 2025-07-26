Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Thane man held for posing as labour union functionary to extort money

PTI |
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 04:11 pm IST

As per the businessman's complaint, accused Ghanshyam Naik, claiming to be part of a workers' union, was visiting him at the former's work sites seeking money.

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as the office-bearer of a labour union in a bid to extort 5 lakh from a businessman in Thane, as per police.

Police have launched a probe into the case(Representational image)
As per the businessman's complaint, accused Ghanshyam Naik (52), claiming to be part of a local headload workers' union, was visiting him at the former's work sites seeking money, Thane Crime Branch anti-extortion cell senior inspector Shailesh Salvi said.

"He first demanded 3000 per vehicle entering the work sites and then settled for a lumpsum amount of 5 lakh. We sent a decoy to Naik as part of a trap. He was held when he arrived to collect the extortion amount on July 22. He has been charged with extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said.

Follow Us On