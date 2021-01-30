‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’
The portion of a plaster that collapsed in one of the Thane Mental Hospital’s structures last week had brought to the fore the urgent need for repairs. Around 102 inmates were shifted to a different ward after the collapse while the mental hospital authorities had put forth a proposal for the renovation of the buildings in hospital premises two years ago and are awaiting funds for the same.
Dr Sanjay Bodade, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital, said, “There are some structures within the hospital that are very old and are in urgent need of redevelopment. We are waiting for the earlier grant of ₹24Cr towards the renovation of the hospital. It has been two years since the wait.”
There are 73 buildings in the hospital premises. Among these, 14 are for men and 15 are for women. Around 12 buildings among these are in a dangerous condition.
The staff are worried that if the renovation is not completed before the monsoon, some of the structures may collapse. A structural audit was conducted last week after a portion of the slab from the ceiling between building Nos. 13 and 14 fell down. These buildings are now vacant as a precautionary measure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body tops Covid vaccination chart with 124% success rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After civic body’s inaction, AAP build crematorium wall in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane: Kin of police who lost lives to Covid given postings in dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai crime branch recovers 44 stolen bikes; catch 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination for those aged over 50 by March-April: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paintings by JJ students, neon lights give Navi Mumbai new look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake social media account of Panvel civic chief blocked; case registered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 14.8°Celsius, Mumbai records this season’s lowest temperature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC appoints mediator for Maharashtra min Dhananjay Munde, his ex-partner to resolve disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notices to jeans washing units in Ambernath for violating environment norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM unveils first train for Metro-2A, 7; says MVA working faster than BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media can’t disclose survivors’ identity even indirectly, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Gym trainer robs mobile using toy gun, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Inching closer to Hindutva, Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox