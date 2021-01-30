‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’

The portion of a plaster that collapsed in one of the Thane Mental Hospital’s structures last week had brought to the fore the urgent need for repairs. Around 102 inmates were shifted to a different ward after the collapse while the mental hospital authorities had put forth a proposal for the renovation of the buildings in hospital premises two years ago and are awaiting funds for the same.

Dr Sanjay Bodade, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital, said, “There are some structures within the hospital that are very old and are in urgent need of redevelopment. We are waiting for the earlier grant of ₹24Cr towards the renovation of the hospital. It has been two years since the wait.”

There are 73 buildings in the hospital premises. Among these, 14 are for men and 15 are for women. Around 12 buildings among these are in a dangerous condition.

The staff are worried that if the renovation is not completed before the monsoon, some of the structures may collapse. A structural audit was conducted last week after a portion of the slab from the ceiling between building Nos. 13 and 14 fell down. These buildings are now vacant as a precautionary measure.