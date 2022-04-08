Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment.
This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
“It is our responsibility to protect the wetlands and mangrove region within the city. No construction should be permitted in the vicinity of such spaces that need to be protected. Based on the details received in the enquiry, we shall take strict action to ensure that mangroves and wetlands within the city are preserved and protected well,” said Malvi.
-
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
-
State transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
-
Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation vicinity for causing environmental pollution. On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
-
Fuelled by price hike: Delhiites vs cabbies, auto drivers
A crisp 2,000 rupee note would have filled one's vehicle with about 22 litres of petrol just 15 days ago, now it will get your fuel tank just a little above 19. Social media, in fact, is fraught with cab riders complaining about AC not being turned on, whereas cabbies rue consecutive petrol and CNG price hikes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics