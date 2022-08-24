Thane Nagar police register extortion case against 3 for demanding ₹50L from TMC contractor
Following a court order, the Thane Nagar police registered an extortion case against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Jay Tanna for demanding ₹50 lakh from a complainant who is a Thane Municipal Corporation contractor
Following a court order, the Thane Nagar police registered an extortion case against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Jay Tanna for demanding ₹50 lakh from a complainant who is a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) contractor.
The accused had filed a case in 2021 against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh and 27 others including several police officials for extorting ₹5Cr from them. The three had demanded money from this TMC contractor to keep his name out of this case.
Two different FIRs were filed, one by Sonu Jalan and another by Jay Tanna, son of Ketan. In 2019, Jay filed a complaint that his father was falsely implicated in the Arms Act. Here, he did not mention the complainant, Vikas Dabhade, 40, as extorting money. Later, in 2021, when Ketan and Sonu filed an extortion case against Singh and several police officials, Dabhade’s name was mentioned, claiming he demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion money.
Dabhade filed an application in the court regarding the discrepancies in the two FIRs and claimed that he was falsely accused when he refused to settle with the three. Therefore, on Tuesday, the court ordered Thane Nagar police to file a case against the accused and investigate the matter.
An officer from Thane Nagar police station said, “As per the complainant, the accused were booked under MCOCA Act by Thane Police in 2018 and to make the investigation in their favour, the accused approached Dabhade, who was on good terms with PI Rajkumar Kothmire, who was attached to the extortion department. They asked him to fix a meeting with Kothmire to solve the matter but Dabhade denied. The complainant claimed that this angered the three and when they were filing an extortion case against other police officials in 2021, they contacted Dabhade and demanded ₹50 lakh to leave his name out of the case. Dabhade refused. So, they falsely implicated him.”
Thane Nagar police have registered a case against the three accused under sections of extortion and an investigation about the same is going on.
Sonu Jalan was, in 2018, arrested in a cricket betting case by former cop and encounter specialist, Pradip Sharma. Jalan was out on bail when, with Ketan Tana and Munir Khan, he filed a case against former CP Parambir Singh and his team of cops including more than 27 accused of falsely implicating him in the case for not paying them extortion money in crores of rupees to them.
-
On notice, Bihar Speaker opens special session, then quits
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, despite a notice of no-confidence served against him by some legislators two weeks ago, presided over the House on Wednesday when it met for the special session called by the new government to seek trust vote, and then adjourned the House till 2 pm after resigning from his post, averting a possible ugly scene. “The Deputy Speaker is present in the House and he will preside,” Yadav said.
-
Former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to become LoP
Patna The Bihar BJP on Wednesday chose Vijay Kumar Sinha, who stepped down as Speaker of the state Assembly, as the leader of its legislature party. In a communication sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal requested that Sinha be accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). Serving his third consecutive term from the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, Sinha has also been a minister from 2017 to 2020.
-
2 persons pretending as police officers booked for looting motorists in Ambernath, Bhiwandi
In two separate incidents, two persons who pretended to be traffic police officials, looted commuters on roads in Ambernath and Bhiwandi by demanding money under various traffic violations. The two accused have been booked under Bhiwandi and Ambernath police stations. In the Bhiwandi incident, the complainant, Dilip Bhoir, 60, was riding a bike on Tadali Pipeline Road at around 10.30am when the two persons stopped him. They asked to see his licence.
-
Touching private parts of minor with sexual intent is sexual assault, says HC
The Bombay high court recently said that merely touching the private parts with sexual intent was sufficient to make out a case of sexual assault and rejected the appeal of a man convicted in 2017 under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. While the alleged incident occurred on December 11, 2013, the FIR was registered on December 13.
-
Physically disabled man arrested by Taloja police for raping young girls
A 48-year-old physically-challenged man, who befriended young girls and women brought up by single parents via dating app and then raped them, has been arrested by Taloja police on Monday. He used to also click their photos and then later start blackmailing them. The accused, identified as Surajbhan Singh (48), has raped at least two women of which one is a minor. He would target those who have only a single parent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics