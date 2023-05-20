Fake call centre busted at Ambernath; 5 held

Thane: Five people were arrested for allegedly operating a fake call centre at Ambernath. The accused have been identified as Alex Basari, Milton Mentro, Shrikant Pawar, Akash Thakur, and Pankaj Gaud. The accused – who have been remanded to police custody till Saturday – have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act. (Image for representation)

As per the police, the raid was conducted on May 16 on the second floor of the Global business park at Ambernath West, Thane district and four computers, internet cables, routers, and other internet and electronic gadgets were seized.

“The fake call centre had been functioning here for the last five to six months,” Rajendra Ahire, Senior Police Inspector, Thane Crime Branch Unit IV said, “Based on a tip-off, we raided their office and arrested the accused. Preliminary investigation shows that the accused had given an advertisement on internet sites and lured the foreign nationals on the pretext of providing high-speed internet services and took a dollar from them and had not provided the services.”

The investigation officer of crime branch unit IV said, “We are trying to get the details of the bank accounts and other relevant documents from the main accused and determine how much money was taken from how many foreign nationals.”

