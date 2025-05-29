Thane traffic police to fill potholes amid rising congestion

THANE: In a proactive move to address rising traffic congestion, Thane traffic police officers have been instructed to fill potholes themselves and not wait for the concerned civic authorities to do the needful. The aim is to prevent traffic congestion and minor accidents caused by potholes, especially during the monsoon season, by ensuring they’re immediately fixed, said a police officer. Traffic police officers filled potholes at the Nitin Company junction in Thane on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Thane is currently grappling with severe traffic congestion, particularly on Ghodbunder Road, which has been affected by ongoing road repairs and metro construction work. Commuters are facing long delays, frustration, and disruptions to their daily routines.

Similarly, the Mumbai-Nashik highway, especially the Bhiwandi stretch, continues to struggle with traffic congestion and multiple potholes. While officials from the public works department, Thane Municipal Corporation, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation claim most potholes have been repaired, minor accidents caused by new potholes are still being reported.

In response, the Thane traffic police officers have been equipped with basic materials and equipment to carry out temporary pothole repairs on the spot. Pankaj Shirsat, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The road repair authorities have filled the potholes, but in some cases they reappear. Since traffic police are on the ground 24/7 and understand the risk, they have been given basic equipment to carry out temporary repairs. The monsoon worsens the situation, so on humanitarian grounds, immediate action is necessary.”

Dr. Veena Kawalkar, a doctor and social worker, said, “The Anand Nagar road patch is in terrible condition, and the area near the Anand Nagar signal is filled with potholes. If the concerned authorities conducted routine checks, such issues wouldn’t arise. There should be regular patrolling during the monsoon to monitor potholes and open manholes in every ward. The roads are extremely uneven and dangerous—it’s truly scary for commuters.”

Residents are appreciative of the traffic police’s efforts, but expect consistent and proactive work from the civic authorities before the situation becomes dire. “I was surprised to see a traffic cop filling a pothole near Kapurbawdi. It shows real dedication, but this shouldn’t be their job in the first place,” said Nilesh Pawar, a resident of Teen Hath Naka.

“The initiative is commendable, but we hope this also pushes the civic bodies to be more accountable. Why wait for an accident to happen?” said Swati Kadam, a resident of Ghodbunder Road.