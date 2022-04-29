Thane Traffic Police to recognise Good Samaritans for timely help in road accidents
The Thane Traffic Police have decided to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to recognise a Good Samaritan by rewarding and felicitating him if he helped save a life in any road accident.
This idea was first initiated by the Centre and is now implemented in the Thane commissionerate. According to officials, road accidents claim more than two lakh lives in India alone every year and contributed to the economic loss of approximately 3% of the GDP.
Seventeen people die every hour on Indian roads.
As per the reports, nearly 50% of the road fatalities could have been avoided had medical attention been provided within the first hour of the mishap.
Balasaheb Patil, DCP traffic, said, “Most of the people ignore the accidents and hesitate to help the injured due to the legal process that they have to follow and for the fear of police action. To remove all these constraints and to encourage them to help the injured immediately is the main aim of the SOP. We have sent these guidelines to all the police officials of the commissionerate and have asked to implement it on a regular basis.”
As per this initiative, if any person helped the injured person in an accident within the golden hours and admitted him to hospital, also if the injured went through some surgery or admitted in the hospital for three days of suffered a spinal cord injury, then the Good Samaritan will get ₹5,000 with a certificate as an appreciation award for helping the injured.
In the second case, if the Good Samaritan helped save more than two persons in one accident, then he will be awarded ₹5,000 with a certificate.
If there are more than one Good Samaritans who helped the injured, then the amount of award will get divided. Apart from this, the names of 10 Good Samaritans who helped the most will be sent for national award and the winner would get ₹1 lakh.
To get the certificate, the hospital authority and police should follow some procedures to add the name of the Good Samaritan, mention his work and give him receipt and the same should be forwarded to the Collector’s office for further process.
-
CNG costlier by ₹4 in Mumbai, third hike in April
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas in the city will increase by ₹4, effective Friday midnight. This will be the third hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited in the month of April. Subsequent to this, the revised rate for CNG will be ₹76/kg. There will be no increase in the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai. Auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will protest outside the MGL on May 17 on the hike.
-
Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane
NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now. Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into.
-
Vashi residents complain against rising electricity bills despite meters not functioning
Navi Mumbai residents continue to voice their grievances with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over its alleged failure to provide services against the steep bills being levied. “In my society, there are many meters that have long stopped working. Even the few that are functioning, their calibration is extremely doubtful because these are almost 25 years old and have never once been serviced by MSEDCL,” said Vashi Sector 9 resident, Rohit Malhotra, 50.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide SOPS to builders to prevent air pollution
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Navi Mumbai builders' fraternity to prevent air pollution while undertaking any form of construction work in the city. To address the issue of air pollution caused by the development and construction work, the civic administration conducted a workshop with city builders and developers on Thursday. The workshop focussed on the means to achieve sustainable construction Air Quality and construction practices.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends ₹127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents. Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary. “Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” nMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said.
