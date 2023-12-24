Thane triple murder suspect held at Hisar railway station

Thane: Amit Bagadi, 29, prime suspect in the Thane triple murder of his wife and two children, was arrested by unit five of the Thane crime branch from Hisar railway station in Haryana on Saturday. Thane, India - December,23, 2023: On December 21, A man named Amit Bagdi killed his wife and two childrens in Thane's Kasarwadvali village. Thane Police has arrested the accused in this triple murder case from Haryana state and further investigation is going on ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, December ,23, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Bagadi, a native of Hisar district, was unemployed and an alcoholic. His 22-year-old wife Bhavana, eight-year-old son Ankush and six-year-old daughter Khushi were found dead on Thursday in the house of his younger brother Vikas Bagadi in Jaywant Shinde chawl in Kasarvadavli. Vikas Bagadi, who did a house-keeping job, discovered their bodies in a pool of blood when he returned home around 11.30 am.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhavana was fed up of her husband’s alcohol addiction and physical violence and had moved from Hisar to Satish’s chawl to protect her children’s future. But her husband suspected her of having an extra marital affair with him.

Crime branch officials said that after committing the murders, Amit Bagadi locked the door from outside and fled the spot. Eight teams were formed to trace him. Two teams questioned Vikas Bagadi about possible places he could have fled to. Two teams scanned CCTV footage of the locality, while two other teams circulated his photo across various police stations. But these efforts did not yield any information.

Subsequently, police checked the express train connectivity from Mumbai to Hisar railway station in Haryana and two teams alerted the Haryana police about the incident, sharing Amit Bagadi’s photo.

“We alerted our informers and with the help of technical intelligence, our team reached Hisar station and laid a trap for him. He was detained from the railway station past midnight on Friday with the help of Hisar police. During the interrogation, he confessed to the murder,” said Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, crime branch unit five.

Amit Bagadi told police that after the murder, he went to Mumbai Central railway station and boarded an express train to Hisar. He said he had married Bhavana in Haryana ten years ago and she and the children had lived with him before moving to Thane in 2019.

“He confessed that he came here on December 13 and lived with them. He started a heated argument with Bhavana, alleging she and his brother were having an extra martial affair. In a fit of rage, he took a cricket bat and attacked her head,” said Ghodke.

During interrogation, Bagadi claimed that he did not want to kill his children, but decided to do so as he thought no one would care for them after their mother’s death. Police will verify these aspects during further investigation, said Ghodke.