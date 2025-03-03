Thane woman hurls casteist slurs, beats children after dispute over pet dog

The police have registered a case against a woman in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly using casteist slurs against her neighbours and beating three minor children after a dispute over her pet dog. Representational image: A woman assaulted three children and hurled casteist slurs at her over a dispute over her pet dog(Stock Photo)

The police have registered a case and a detailed probe into the incident is being conducted. No arrest has been made so far, officials from Shahapur police station told news agency PTI.

On Friday, a group of women approached the accused to complain about her pet dog creating a nuisance in their locality. However, the woman reacted to their complaint aggressively and hurled casteist slurs at them.

She also blamed her neighbour's children for making noise, claiming that they were disturbing her pet dog and allegedly assaulted the three minors, aged 3,7 and 8.

The neighbours filed a complaint against the woman under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Woman assaults child over issue with pet dog in Noida

Only a week ago, a woman in a residential society in Greater Noida, was caught on CCTV cameras assaulting a young boy in a lift, who was scared of her pet dog.

The camera footage within the lift purportedly showed that the minor was afraid and asked the woman with folded hands if she could not bring her pet dog into the lift, but instead the woman asked the boy to leave the lift and pressed the button to the floor she wished to go to.

The woman was seen shoving the young boy and dragging him out of the lift so she could physically harm out of the bounds of the cameras.