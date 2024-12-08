Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Elderly woman critically injured in dog attack in Thane's Titwala

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2024 03:24 PM IST

The incident occurred at 2 am on Friday, and a video of the harrowing scene went viral on social media

A 68-year-old woman in Thane's Titwala was chased and bitten by dogs before being rescued by a nearby building's watchman, a police official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

An elderly woman was chased and bitten by dogs in Thane's Titwala (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
An elderly woman was chased and bitten by dogs in Thane's Titwala (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred at 2 am on Friday, and a video of the harrowing scene went viral on social media, showing the woman desperately trying to fend off the dogs as they continued to bite and attempt to drag her.

Also Read: Residents kill stray after 135 dog bite cases in two days in Bhiwandi

A police official from the Kalyan taluka said, “She seems to be a destitute. She was severely injured in the attack and was hospitalised in Ulhasnagar central hospital before being shifted to state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for advanced care. She is in a critical condition. Her statement will be recorded once her health improves.”

Also Read: Senior citizen, child injured in two stray dog attacks in Pune

Similar incidents involving stray dogs have also occurred across the country.

Two dog bite incidents were reported in Pune in September in Dattwadi and Chakan areas. In the first incident, an 88-year-old woman in Dattwadi was bitten by a stray dog inside her home on Saturday around 7 a.m. While she was sleeping, the dog entered her house and bit her several times on her hands and face.

Also Read: ‘Atmosphere of terror’: BJP MP Atul Garg says 286 died in India due to dog bites

A child standing outside his house on Yash Park Road in Kadachiwadi in Chakan faced a pack of stray dogs who surrounded and attacked him. A video of the incident went viral as well.

In the attack, the child was knocked down by one of the dogs and the animal started to bite him severely. Later, five more dogs joined and started to bite and pull the boy by nabbing his limbs.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On