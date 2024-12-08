Maharashtra: Elderly woman critically injured in dog attack in Thane's Titwala

A 68-year-old woman in Thane's Titwala was chased and bitten by dogs before being rescued by a nearby building's watchman, a police official told news agency PTI on Sunday. An elderly woman was chased and bitten by dogs in Thane's Titwala (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred at 2 am on Friday, and a video of the harrowing scene went viral on social media, showing the woman desperately trying to fend off the dogs as they continued to bite and attempt to drag her.

A police official from the Kalyan taluka said, “She seems to be a destitute. She was severely injured in the attack and was hospitalised in Ulhasnagar central hospital before being shifted to state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for advanced care. She is in a critical condition. Her statement will be recorded once her health improves.”

Similar incidents involving stray dogs have also occurred across the country.

Two dog bite incidents were reported in Pune in September in Dattwadi and Chakan areas. In the first incident, an 88-year-old woman in Dattwadi was bitten by a stray dog inside her home on Saturday around 7 a.m. While she was sleeping, the dog entered her house and bit her several times on her hands and face.

A child standing outside his house on Yash Park Road in Kadachiwadi in Chakan faced a pack of stray dogs who surrounded and attacked him. A video of the incident went viral as well.

In the attack, the child was knocked down by one of the dogs and the animal started to bite him severely. Later, five more dogs joined and started to bite and pull the boy by nabbing his limbs.