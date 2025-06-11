Third petition filed in HC opposing proposed jetty project at Radio Club

MUMBAI: A third petition has been filed in the Bombay high court opposing the proposed jetty project and terminal facilities near Radio Club at Apollo Bunder even as the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) asked the court to not entertain such petitions, claiming the project aims to relieve the burden on the existing jetties. Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) on June 7 claimed that the petitioners have ignored the larger public interest and are opposing the project based on their perceived personal inconvenience (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The petition, filed on June 9 by Shabnam Minwalla, an author and journalist, said that the construction of the jetty and terminal facilities would have a negative impact on the area and cause grave harm to local residents. She said that the project was not only illegal, but violated the constitutional rights of local residents, and should not be permitted. The petition challenged the construction of the jetty which will allegedly decongest the Gateway of India.

On the other hand, an affidavit filed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) on June 7 claimed that the petitioners have ignored the larger public interest and are opposing the project based on their perceived personal inconvenience. The project seeks to address a long-standing need for a safe, modern, and well-equipped jetty facility that would improve connectivity between the mainland and other areas including, Navi Mumbai, Mandwa or Alibaug, Elephanta Island, etc and decongest the existing jetties at the Gateway of India monument.

Stating that the existing jetty facilities are inadequate, the MMB said that the new project will not only improve connectivity and cater to the increased demand for water transport services from the mainland to other areas but will also decongest the crowd and road traffic at the Gateway of India monument.

The MMB said that the petitions filed by the residents have failed to establish how this development will cause them any direct legal harm or violate their fundamental rights. The MMB added that after the navy refused to clear the proposal to construct a floating jetty pontoon at the Gateway of India, it suggested constructing a jetty near Radio club at Apollo Bunder. Following that, the MMB examined other locations too before proposing the passenger jetty with additional facilities near Radio Club.

Minwalla’s petition highlighted that the project had not been cleared under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, and added that approval of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019 by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) was invalid.

The petition said that this new project would put more load on the already crumbling infrastructure in the area. “The project contemplates the operation of a large jetty with a capacity of 20 berths in the midst of a primarily residential and already congested area. It will increase congestion, traffic, noise, and pollution in the area,” it said.

The petition cited Supreme Court orders and said principles of sustainable development, the doctrine of public trust, and the precautionary principle, are part of the law and must be followed in matters of town planning and urban development. “The project will diminish the grandeur and visual spectacle of the Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Hotel in particular, and the Apollo Bunder promenade and sea-facing structures in general,” it added.

Minwalla asked the Bombay high court to intervene and stop the construction of the project and put a hold on the permissions given to the project so far. The court is set to hear the matter along with the other two petitions on June 16.

Replying to the MMB, Melwyn Fernandes, a Thane based social activist, said, “The whole world will not come and knock on the door of this court and have the capacity to fight with the present dictatorship government’s infrastructure projects.”

Fernandes said that such projects were objectionable, unnecessary, and had not considered local citizens, Indian heritage, and environmental spaces. He added, “Only a handful, the economically sound people can come to this court on behalf of 100% citizens of this country.”