Three arrested for gangrape of woman after luring her with job promise

MUMBAI: The Achole police in Nalasopara have arrested three men for allegedly gangraping a 30-year-old woman on Sunday after luring her to an isolated place with promise of a job. According to the police, the woman, who is from Madhya Pradesh, said in her statement that she had left home leaving a 10-year-old son behind after a fight with her husband and travelled to Maharashtra in a train in the hope of employment opportunities. She had planned on going back to bring her son once she landed a job. HT Image

While on the train last week, she met the main accused, a resident of Vasai East, and his friends. The man told her that if she wanted a job in Mumbai, she could contact him. After taking his mobile number, she alighted at the Pune station. When she failed to get a job in Pune, she contacted the accused who invited her to come to Vasai so that he could help her find a job.

Balasaheb Pawar, senior police inspector of Achole police station, said that the man took her to a room on Sunday and raped her. He then told the woman to stay at a friend’s house since she did not have a place to go to, promising her that this friend owns a factory where she could get a job and a place to stay in Vasai East. “Two accomplices of the accused then raped the woman later on Sunday night,” Pawar said.

The woman approached the police on Monday morning and registered a case of rape against the three men who were later arrested by the police. “All three men have been arrested on the charge of gangrape,” said Pawar.

This is the second gangrape incident in Nalasopara East in the last three days. On Saturday, two men were booked after they allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl from their locality.

According to police, the men, who are 41 and 35 years of age, had intercepted the girl while she was walking towards her home in Achole in Nalasopara. The incident took place around 10.22pm when the girl was returning from a nearby Ganapati pandal. The two men took her to a vacant area and raped her.

The girl’s mother approached the Achole police and a case was registered against the two.