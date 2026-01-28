THANE: Three brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing their cousin and seriously injuring another family member in a violent attack on Sunday in New Azad Nagar. The police said the incident stemmed from an old family dispute. Three brothers arrested for killing cousin, injuring another relative

According to the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi, the deceased has been identified as Dilshad Makbul Ahmed Shah, 23, a cloth vendor who lived near Garib Nawaz Masjid in Shanti Nagar. The accused are Asif Abdulhakim Shah, 20, Alishan Abdulhakim Shah, 23, and Mudassir Abdulhakim Shah, 25, all sons of Dilshad’s maternal aunt.

The police said both families have been living in the New Azad Nagar slum for the past seven years after migrating from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. Their houses are located opposite each other, and family members from both sides sell clothes on handcarts in and around Bhiwandi.

The dispute reportedly escalated after Dilshad intervened in a domestic issue involving his cousin Shabana and her husband, Imran. After trying to resolve the matter, Dilshad dropped Shabana at her father’s house. The police said the accused brothers took offence to what they saw as interference in their sister’s personal life.

On Sunday, the three brothers allegedly chased Dilshad and attacked him with a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal stab wounds to his waist and right thigh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the attack, Dilshad’s elder brother Gulzar Makbul Ahmed Shah, 25, who rushed to the spot to save him, was also assaulted. The accused allegedly struck Gulzar on his back with an iron rod, causing serious injuries. He is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to murder committed with common intention. “All three accused have been produced before a local court and remanded to police custody till January 29,” he said.