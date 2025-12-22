Three critical in Andheri blaze; 2 hurt in Colaba restaurant fire

Mumbai: A major fire was reported at around 7 am at the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Chawl, in Andheri East. The fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey chawl and was initially confined to electrical wiring and installations before spreading to mattresses and clothes inside a first-floor room. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about half an hour. Three separate fires broke out in the city on Sunday, all beginning with the electrical wiring and spreading to other areas. A total of five people were injures, and three remain in a critical condition.

“The intensity of the fire and the confined space led to three severe injuries,” said a civic official. Three residents of the building sustained serious burns. Veena Pradip Bhoite, 50, suffered 95–98% burns and remains in a critical condition; Namdev Kashinath Sakpal, 70, sustained 20–25% burns, while Laxmi Namdev Sakpal, 68, suffered 30–32% burns. All three were first taken to Cooper Hospital and later shifted to Kasturba Hospital for specialised burn treatment.

A doctor at the Cooper Hospital told HT, “The severity of burns require immediate specialised care, which is why all three patients were transferred to Kasturba Hospital.”

A doctor from Kasturba Hospital said the patients were admitted to the burn ward on Sunday afternoon. “While two of the patients are stable, the 50-year-old woman has extensive burn injuries all over her body. Such injuries can lead to significant fluid loss over the next few days and may turn more critical. Continuous evaluation and intensive treatment are required,” the doctor said.

Colaba Social fire

Two people were injured after a fire broke out in the kitchen of Colaba’s Social restaurant on Sunday afternoon. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire began in the kitchen chimney and the electrical wiring on the ground floor of the four-storey building and spread within the enclosed kitchen area. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

Two staff members, Sunil Singh, 28, and Subrat Barai, 35, suffered burn injuries and were taken to St George Hospital. Singh sustained about 5% superficial burns to his face and forearms, while Barai suffered around 15% burns to his face, forearms and the back of his neck.

“The fire originated in the chimney and connected wiring. The exact cause is under investigation,” said a fire control room officer. A BMC official from BMC’s A ward said the fire appeared to have been caused by a short circuit. “It was not a very big fire but to ensure the restaurant complied with all necessary fire safety norms, we will inspect the site on Monday. Action will be taken if any non-compliance is found that may have led to the fire,” the civic official said.

Medical staff at the St George Hospital said both the injured chose to be discharged against medical advice and were shifted to a private hospital.“While the patient with 5% burns was stable, the person with 15% burns required hospitalisation and intravenous fluid administration due to the risk of fluid loss associated with burn injuries. Since the burns involved the face, plastic surgery consultation was advised,” the doctor added.

Blaze in Kurla

A third fire was also reported around 9pm at Nehru Nagar Road in Kurla East, in a 10-storey residential building. This fire too began in the electrical wiring on the ground floor and spread to the first floor, prompting the evacuation of residents as a precaution.

The fire brigade, police, and ambulance teams rushed to the spot. “The fire was controlled within an hour. All residents were safe and no injuries or deaths were reported,” a fire officer said.