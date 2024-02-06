Three, including father-son duo, die in accidents

Three people died and three suffered injuries in two accidents on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday. Mumbai, India. Feb 05,2024 - 39 year old Dadar resident Shohil Akhtar Shaikh and his son Ali Shaikh (12) lost their lives while Sohil`s wife and 4 year daughter was critically injured in a road accident on Lalbaug flyover last night. According to the police, a speeding car coming from Thane toward South Mumbai, collided with a scooter. Feb 05,2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to police, around 9.45 pm Sohail Attar Shaikh, 39, a resident of Mithawala Chawl, Hindmata, Dadar East, was returning home with his family on a two-wheeler.

“He had taken the north lane of the Lalbaug flyover. The accident occurred when Mohammad Hamza Imtiyaz Shaikh, 23, lost control over his Mitsubishi Lancer while proceeding towards south Mumbai,” an officer from Kalachowki police station said.

The car turned turtle, rolled over multiple times, and eventually crossed over the road divider and crashed into Shaikh’s bike, the officer said. Shaikh and his 12-year-old-son, Mohammad Ali, were crushed under the car while his four-year-old daughter, Fatima, and wife, Aasman, 35, were thrown out of the vehicle.

“Immediately, the locals called the police control room. Our patrol vehicles rushed the injured to KEM hospital where Shaikh and his son were declared dead before admission. Aasman is being treated for injuries to her head and waist while Fatima sustained injuries to her jaw,” the police officer said.

The police said Mohammad Hamza, a resident of Arab Gally in Grant Road, deals in second-hand vehicles and was returning from Thane after picking up the car.

“We have taken his blood samples to check if he was under influence of alcohol or drugs,” the police officer said. A case against Hamza has been registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sohail’s friend and colleague Firdos Lala said he was the vice-president of junior artistes’ association and used to sit in their office in Jogeshwari.

“Sohail was like my younger brother. He used to supply junior artistes to various Bollywood and TV serials. He was a born leader. He helped resolve the dispute our office was in and got it back. He even supplied ration to junior artistes during the pandemic. He would make sure that people got work, and nobody from the industry remained unemployed,” Lala said.

The second accident occurred on the Sion flyover when Mefuz Taimur Shaikh, 22, and his friend Chetan Kamble, 19, ran their bike into a Mahindra Bolero pick-up tempo. Both were residents of Wagale Estate in Thane.

“Mefuz was driving a Bajaj Pulsar and Kamble was on pillion. Around 2.45 am, Mefuz was heading towards south Mumbai on the south lane while the pick-up tempo was heading towards Thane on the north lane. The two-wheeler dashed into the front portion of the tempo at high speed,” an officer from Sion police station said.

The impact was such that the pick-up vehicle’s bonnet was completely damaged. “Mefuz came under the wheel while the pillion rider was thrown on the tempo’s windshield. He was removed by the driver who also suffered injuries to his hand,” the police officer said and added the duo on bike was on a joyride.

Mefuz died on the spot whereas Kamble has been admitted to Sion hospital.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The truck was carrying vegetables from Vapi in Gujarat. The driver was proceeding towards Thane after unloading vegetables in the Byculla market,” the officer added.