Mumbai: Professor C Anandharamakrishnan from the CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, professor Amartya Mukhopadhyay from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, and professor Raghavan Varadarajan from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have been awarded the prestigious Tata Transformation Prize for their pioneering contributions to science and technology. Three Indian scientists win Tata Transformation Prize for groundbreaking innovations

The award, now in its second year, honours these trailblazing scientists for their innovative work addressing critical global challenges: tackling malnutrition and diabetes, advancing sustainable energy storage, and developing a cost-effective vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Each recipient will receive ₹2 crore in prize money, with the awards to be presented at a ceremony in Mumbai this December.

Tata Sons, in collaboration with the New York Academy of Sciences, introduced the prize to recognise Indian scientists whose transformative research promises significant societal impact. This year’s winners were selected from 169 entries spanning 18 states across India.

Advancing sustainable energy

Professor Amartya Mukhopadhyay of IIT Bombay was recognised for his groundbreaking work in sustainable energy solutions. He developed a cutting-edge sodium-ion (Na-ion) battery technology that offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

The Na-ion prototype is 30% cheaper, safer, and highly adaptable to varying temperatures. Its water-based processing and air-stable components significantly reduce production costs and environmental impact. “This recognition validates the work we’ve done in the lab,” Mukhopadhyay said. “With the research funding and this award, we plan to take this innovation to the next level by launching a startup.”

Tackling malnutrition and diabetes

Professor C Anandharamakrishnan was awarded for his efforts to combat malnutrition and diabetes through the development of fortified rice enriched with essential nutrients and a low glycaemic index.

His technological advancements include a three-fluid nozzle spray drying process and Asia’s first artificial gastrointestinal system. These innovations ensure effective nutrient delivery and absorption, benefiting India’s underserved communities and addressing the needs of over two billion people globally affected by micronutrient deficiencies.

Affordable vaccine for RSV

Professor Raghavan Varadarajan from IISc Bangalore was honoured for his work on a low-cost vaccine for RSV, a virus that affects over 30 million people annually, particularly in developing nations. By leveraging advanced protein production techniques and expertise in vaccine design, his team has developed a vaccine that promises to reduce costs by up to 95%, making it accessible to vulnerable populations. This breakthrough could provide lasting protection against RSV, addressing a critical healthcare gap.

Promoting Indian innovation on the global stage

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, highlighted the importance of the prize in fostering scientific excellence in India. “By supporting pioneering Indian scientists in scaling up their pathbreaking innovations, the Tata Group hopes to improve lives in India and position the country as a global hub of innovation,” he said.

The winners were selected by an international jury comprising experts from renowned organisations such as Apple, IBM Research, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and academic institutions like the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Nicholas B Dirks, president and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences, praised the scientists’ contributions. “From addressing malnutrition and diabetes to developing an affordable RSV vaccine and improving energy sustainability, these innovations exemplify the power of science to transform society,” he said. “We thank Tata for sponsoring this visionary prize and our jury for their expertise in selecting these remarkable winners.”