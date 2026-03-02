Navi Mumbai: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents reported from Khalapur, Sudhagad and Thane in Raigad district on Saturday. The police said all three incidents were related to rash and negligent driving. Three killed in separate road accidents in Raigad on Saturday

According to the police, the first incident occurred in Thane when a trailer driver died after his vehicle plunged into a deep gorge around 7:10 am. The driver, a resident of Khopoli in Khalapur taluka, allegedly lost control of the trailer he was driving. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a valley, reportedly due to rash and negligent driving and failure to assess road conditions. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The trailer was extensively damaged.

The police said that in another incident at about 5.30 am on Vile Pali Road in Sudhagad taluka, a 76-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The victim, a resident of Kalamboshi village, was allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle. He suffered severe injuries, causing his death on the spot.

In another accident, a man died in a head-on collision on the Khalapur Connector Road near a Jio petrol pump around 8.30 am. According to the police, a speeding container truck travelling from Khalapur towards Savroli allegedly rammed into the victim’s vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The victim, identified as Subhash Chalke, sustained grievous injuries and later succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered offences in all three cases under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Motor Vehicles Act.