NAVI MUMBAI: Around three months after a 30-year-old woman from Vashi died by suicide, the APMC police registered an FIR on Friday against her extramarital lover under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for abetment. Three months after woman’s “suicide”, lover booked for abetment

The police said it appears to be a case of emotional abuse and betrayal, which ended with the woman consuming rat poison, reportedly following sustained mental harassment at the hands of the man she was in a relationship with. The resident of Sector 26 in Vashi consumed rat poison at her residence on July 19, 2025. Neighbours immediately rushed her to Terna Hospital in Nerul, from where she was later shifted to a civic hospital. “She did not give any statement on the reason for her action and later succumbed during treatment,” said the investigating officer.

During the course of the investigation, police examined her mobile phone, which allegedly revealed the involvement of her partner, a 35-year-old man from Belha in Junnar, Pune district. Based on digital evidence, the police contacted the woman’s mother, who confirmed her daughter’s strained relationship with the accused and subsequently lodged a formal complaint.

According to the complaint by the mother of the deceased, the accused had promised to take care of the woman and her children, and convinced her to separate from her husband. “However, he allegedly failed to live up to his assurances and subjected her to continuous emotional and verbal abuse. The harassment reportedly pushed her into depression, ultimately leading to her death,” said the officer

The deceased woman’s husband, who works as a security guard in Mumbai, is currently taking care of their children. The accused is stated to be absconding.