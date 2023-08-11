Three murders in Navi Mumbai in 24 hours

Navi Mumbai HT Image

Three murders have been reported in Navi Mumbai in the 24 hours,. In first case, a footpath dweller was found killed in Panvel by unidentified person. In second, an auto driver was stabbed by a shopkeeper with a screwdriver following a fight over parking the auto before the shop in Turbhe and in the third incident that was reported on Tuesday night, a welder was killed over a fight of stealing iron in Kharghar.

Of the three murders reported, the police have succeeded in arresting accused in the cases lodged with Turbhe and Kharghar police. In the case lodged with Panvel police, the accused is yet to be identified and the investigations are still on.

On Tuesday morning at Shivshakti Nagar in Turbhe Stores, an auto driver identified as Dinesh Uday Chavan (36), who lives near Saramai Mata Mandir in Turbhe Stores, was killed over a parking issue. Chavan had parked his rickshaw in front of the shop belonging to the accused identified as Dinesh Radhyesham Maurya (33), a driver by profession. “The duo never had a fight over the parking issue. Once or twice, they might have quarelled verbally but it never escalated. This was the first time that the argument escalated into a brawl and in a fit of rage, the accused thrust a screwdriver into Chavan’s chest. We arrested the accused after the incident,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

Meanwhile, following the murder of a 35-year-old welder from Kharghar, three out of four accused were arrested by Kharghar police. The deceased identified as Vinod Narayan Rathod (35) and his friend Anil Jadhav, residents of Kharghar Sector-13, had attempted to steal iron rod kept outside a shop at sector 12 on Monday night. Unemployed for many days, Rathod had three children and a wife, who were starving for the last three days. In order to buy some food, he had told his friend Jadhav to help him steal some iron rods, said Jadhav in his statement to the police.

While attempting to steal the rods, the workers in the shop at sector 12 spotted them following which Rathod and Jadhav fled from the place without stealing. The next day the owner of the shop DInkar Pralhad Lavand (42) got to know of the theft attempt and asked his men to find the duo and get them to the shop. The three men identified as Abhimanyu Bihari Yadav (24), Rajkumar Shriramdhani Yadav (27) and Gulab Amarsingh Chavan alias Pintu Chavan (30) nabbed the duo from their residences in a car and brought them to the shop.

“The four accused assaulted Rathod and Jadhav with wooden cricket stumps so badly that the stumps broke. Rathod was then pushed towards the wall and suffered a head injury. He succumbed to the injury, while Jadhav also sustained injuries,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panvel division) Ashok Rajput said. On learning about the incident, Kharghar police reached the spot and arrested the three accused while Chavan managed to flee. The police are on look out for the accused.