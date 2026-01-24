Three teens held for stealing several sports bikes

MUMBAI: Three teens from Saki Naka were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing high-end motorcycles, and nine stolen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the arrests followed a complaint filed by a man whose Royal Enfield Classic 350 was stolen between 10 pm on January 13 and 7 am on January 14 from behind the BMC office at Gundavali in Andheri East. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, the crime detection team conducted a technical analysis and gathered information from informants, which led them to suspects residing in Sangharsh Nagar, Sakinaka.

“The accused were roaming late at night to spot bikes, prompting the team to lay a trap over two to three nights before tracking and apprehending them,” said a police officer. The accused have been identified as Omkar Sunil Fasage, 19, an autorickshaw driver; Sagar Rahul Gaikwad, 19; and Karthik Vishnu Mhaske, 18, a student.

During interrogation, the trio allegedly confessed to stealing multiple sports bikes, following which nine two-wheelers were recovered. Police said the stolen vehicles had been parked in a garage and the accused were planning to sell them. The recovered bikes include Royal Enfield Classic, KTM Duke and Yamaha MT motorcycles, which were reported stolen from various parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the officer added.