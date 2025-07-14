TMC fined with 10 crore for not clearing Diva dumping ground

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) slapped a fine of ₹10.2 crore on the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for illegally dumping garbage in the Diva region of Thane from 2016 to 2023 and leaving the garbage piled up in the coastal regulation zone, leading to destruction of mangroves. The fine was imposed on July 2 following an order from the national green tribunal. The garbage in the dump yard has been piled up since its closure in 2023. (HT Photo)

The MPCB said that the environmental compensation that the TMC had to pay towards damage caused to the environment stood at ₹10.2 crore, fined for a period of two years from 2023 to 2025 for not clearing the dumped garbage.

The case dates back to 2023 when a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Vanashakti foundation approached the NGT against TMC claiming that the land used by the municipal corporation for dumping garbage was categorised as a coastal regulation zone and that it destroyed the mangroves in the area. The NGO also claimed that the TMC had been using the area illegally for dumping garbage since 2016.

Following this, the TMC started to use some land in Bhandarli, at the outskirts of the city, for dumping the collected garbage. With the residents of the region protesting against the move, the dumping spot was shifted further away from the city to Daighar gaon.

The garbage that was dumped in Diva ground from 2016 to 2023 was left uncleared and untreated, the NGO claimed. “The dumping site continues to give out a strong stench due to formation of leachates. This a hazardous to the environment and the health of those residing nearby,” said Stalin, founder of Vanashakti foundation.

TMC officials were unavailable for comment.