TMC orders blacklisting of contractor for substandard work in Kopri

Thane The Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has asked officials to blacklist the contractor who carried out the beautification of Ashtavinayak Chowk in Kopri in Thane East for sub-standard quality of work, and directed officials not to tolerate poor quality of work.

Bangar had received several complaints from Kopri residents regarding poor quality of work and decided to pay a surprise visit to the spot, on Saturday, to personally see the work executed. Bangar had served a notice on executive engineer regarding the complaints. The executive engineer clarified that the contractor started work on his own and the corporation is yet to make the payments for the work.

Bangar said the quality of work is indeed poor, and directed the executive engineer to blacklist the contractor and send a compliance report to him. He also instructed the executive engineer, junior engineer, and the deputy engineer that even if the contractor had started work on his own, it was their duty to personally inspect the work. He expressed his displeasure with the clarification offered by the officials.

Bangar also visited Ganesh Visarjan Ghat in Kopri and gave suggestions on improving the lighting on sculptures, remove the garbage collected on the left side of the exit, and instructed officials to appoint a security guard to ensure cleanliness and upkeep of the ghat and the amphitheatre. He also instructed the officials to complete the pending work on waterfront development in Kopri within one month.

The commissioner also visited the Kalwa bridge, and waterfront along the Saket Complex road. He observed that the work pertaining to the jogging track in the garden had not been done properly, and asked officials to increase the seating arrangements and install gazebos in the garden to encourage senior citizens and children to use the area.