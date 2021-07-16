To beat third wave, Centre needs to up vax supply: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,010 new Covid-19 cases even as the government demanded an increased supply of vaccine doses to beat the impending third wave.

Although the state received 950,000 doses from the Centre on Thursday, the supply will hardly last three-four days, considering the state was vaccinating 300,000-350,000 citizens daily.

On Thursday, 337,074 citizens were vaccinated in Maharashtra across 2,924 centres.

State health minister Rajesh Tope demanded that the Centre dispatch more vaccines to Maharashtra. “It is our genuine demand to give us more and also consistently so that we can plan better and that there is no rush at our vaccination centres,” said Tope.

“If we want to stop the third wave or want to reduce mortality rates, vaccination is the only solution. The central government needs to encourage those states who are carrying out vaccinations on a large scale,” he added.

Although Maharashtra leads the nation with its record of administering 38,262,360 doses, the erratic supply has ensured that many of its centres are forced to remain shut due to shortage of vaccines.

Tope said that currently 300,000-350,000 doses are being administered daily, but the state wants to vaccinate at least 1,000,000 daily. “Our minimum capacity is 10 lakh (1 million) and we can go up to 15 lakh (1.5 million) daily,” he added. He said that Maharashtra legislature has already passed a resolution demanding 30 million doses monthly.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clini,c said vaccination is the need of the hour. “Covid-19 virus is here to stay and vaccination is necessary to reduce the severity of the virus. Mass vaccinations will also help in unlocking the restrictions and play a major role to revive the economy,” said Dr Mandot.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 528 new cases with 13 deaths, with its death toll reaching 15667.

The total number of Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has now reached 6,189,257.

There were 214,935 tests done on Thursday, while the number of recoveries clocked 7,391.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 107,205 while the total number of deaths has now reached 126,560.

Pune tops with 17,401 patients, followed by Thane with 15,653 active patients and Sangli with 11,346. The death toll has now reached 126,560 with Pune leading with 17,577 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,667 patients and Thane with 10,618.