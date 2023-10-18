To mark PM’s 73rd birthday, state asks 73 civic bodies to undertake beautification

Mumbai: The state government issued an order on Monday to 73 civic bodies across Maharashtra to undertake a beautification drive of their cities under the ‘Namo city beautification drive’ to mark the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. HT Image

“As part of the ‘Namo 11 point programme’, the state has decided to implement ‘Namo city beautification drive’ in 73 cities across the state. All civic bodies will have to spend money from their own funds.” states the order.

The beautification drive will be undertaken in 48 Municipal councils and 25 municipal corporations, including chief minister Eknath Shinde’s hometown, Thane.

“Under this drive, the civic bodies will undertake beautification work like cleaning waterfronts, beautifying main streets, public places, building fountains, and sculptures among others. There is no minimum or maximum limit for the expenditure on beautification but the civic authorities will take the decision based on their budgets.” Dr K H Govindraj, principal secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD).

HT on October 14 reported about butterflies, peacocks and other LED lights put up across Mumbai malfunctioning at various locations. These lights were put up as part of the Mumbai’s ₹1,700-crore beautification project.

