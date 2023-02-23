To save JVPD park, residents get survey done of trees

Mumbai: Juhu and Andheri residents, who are strongly objecting to Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation’s (BMC) plan to construct a parking lot below a public park, got a survey of the trees done by an arboriculturist on Wednesday. HT Image

The residents, who are a part of an action group on WhatsApp, shared the map marking the radius of these trees and said the parking lot cannot be constructed without damaging these trees.

Vinod Mohite, arboriculturist, who undertook the survey, said, “I first identified all the trees and observed their rooting patterns. The city is built on a lot of debris and the soiling system is very good only in few places. Here, the soiling system is good because of which the trees are robust and the roots are probably nine to 11 meters deep as well as wide.”

“The moment there is some excavation below, the risk of tree roots getting damaged is higher. The trees are flourishing quite well. Quite a few trees are more than 40 years old here,” he added.

Additional municipal commissioner (Projects) P Velarasu, who visited the site early this month, had said minimum trees will be cut for construction of the underground parking lot. “Once the parking lot is constructed, the park will be immediately and fully restored to its original condition.” he had said.

Architect and local resident Nitin Killawala, who got the survey done, said, “The purpose of this survey is to let the BMC know that it will disturb the trees. Such large open spaces should be nurtured and not concretised. Even if it is dilapidated, it should be revived.

“There is no debate on whether it is feasible or not, it should not be constructed. We have inexpensive and better options for BMC to make their parking lot in this area only. The park should not be touched.”

Residents, who had gathered in the park last Sunday to chalk out the future course of action, started an online petition and will also write letters to BMC officials, including civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and local representatives. The online petition started by residents, have garnered more than 2,500 supporters in just three days. Residents are now planning to start a banner campaign as well.

Architect Samarth Das, another resident, who started the online petition, said, “We do not object to development, but the park should not be concretised. There are alternate plots available in the area, for which we are writing to BMC, along with heat maps, flood maps to let them know that this park is important.

“BMC should listen to what citizens are asking for and consider the alternate plot suggestion. We look forward to a constructive discussion with authorities to find a comprehensive solution to parking issues in the area.”

HT was the first to report on the objection by locals in BMC’s plan to create an underground parking lot below the Puspha Narsee Park at JVPD.