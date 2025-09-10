Mumbai: Madhu Patel, a 40-year-old resident of the New Janakalyan Society in Dahisar East who was injured in the fire in one of the wings of the society on Sunday, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the incident to two. Toll in Dahisar SRA bldg fire rises to 2

The New Janakalyan Society comes under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). The affected building, with 17 flats on each floor, received its occupation certificate in October 2024, and most inhabitants moved into their apartments in subsequent months.

The blaze on Sunday had erupted in the basement, likely due to a short circuit, around 3pm, when most residents were at home. It spread till the fourth floor via the electrical duct and was doused by the fire brigade after three hours at 6:10pm, followed by cooling operations.

Fifty-four people, all residents of the building, were evacuated to safety while an 85-year-old resident was killed during the incident. Most injured residents were rushed to two neighbouring private hospitals, Rohit Hospital and Northern Care Hospital, while one was admitted at Pragati Hospital.

Among the injured, 31 people were discharged, while 20 are under treatment in stable condition and a specially-abled person is still critical.