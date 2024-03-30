Toll rates on Bandra-Worli sea link to go up from April 1

Mumbai: After three years, toll charges on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) are set to go up. After the revision, the toll for one-way journeys for cars and jeeps will be ₹100 (up from ₹85), while minibuses, tempos and other similar vehicles will have to pay ₹160 (up from ₹130). Two-axle trucks will be charged ₹210 (up from ₹175) for a one-way trip on the cable-stayed bridge on the Arabian Sea. A late afternoon photo of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The return journey passes and daily passes will now cost 1.5 and 2.5 times the one-way toll charge, respectively. For those needing even more frequent access, monthly passes have been priced at 50 times the one-way toll rate.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The last time the rates were revised was on April 1, 2021. The new toll rates on the sea link, which first opened for traffic in 2009, will be applicable till March 31, 2027, officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Friday. Every day, scores of motorists use the sea link, connecting Worli in the Island City and Bandra in the Western suburbs of Mumbai for south-and-north-bound travel, avoiding traffic snarls in Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Worli areas.

“The rates of return journey pass and daily passes will be 1.5 times and 2.5 times their respective one-way toll charges. There is a rebate of 10% and 20% that motorists will enjoy if they purchase booklets containing 50 and 100 toll coupons in advance. The cost of monthly passes will be 50 times their respective one-way travel rates,” said an MSRDC official.

On average, around 60,000-65,000 vehicles pass the BWSL daily, which drops by 20,000-25,000 on weekends and holidays.

The authorities plan to connect the sea link with the under-construction Marine Drive-Worli coastal road, and the Bandra-Versova coastal road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It will be further linked with MTHL via the Sewri-Worli elevated link road being implemented by MMRDA.

The toll for the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Atal Setu is ₹250 for smaller vehicles. Around 28,000-30,000 vehicles use the Atal Setu daily.