Tooth removed from six-year-old’s lung
Mumbai A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery.
The minor from Boisar had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. Later, after he developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung.
Dr Sangamlal Pal, ENT surgeon, said, “The patient had difficulty in breathing. His parents panicked and contacted us and we conducted a radiology test which showed the tooth on the right side of the bronchus. He was immediately taken for surgery and the tooth was removed after putting the patient under general anaesthesia. The condition of the airway and his breathing improved immediately after the procedure. Post-operation, the patient was shifted to the paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).”
Dr Ankit Gupta, paediatric intensivist of the hospital, said that as the patient had swallowed the tooth, he was restless and could not speak, eat or drink.
His parents expressed relief after the procedure. “Now, my son can breathe freely. He got a fresh lease of life after successful treatment,” his father said.
-
3 BJP teams to travel across K'taka to prepare for 2023 assembly polls
BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."
-
No reason to worry till a new variant is detected: Delhi health minister
With India reporting its first XE variant case of Covid-19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected. For the past few days, the daily tally has been above the 100-mark, stoking fears of a worsening pandemic situation. The XE variant in India has been detected in Gujarat's Vadodara. The patient had a travel history to Mumbai.
-
Private schools in Punjab closed to protest Gurdaspur school MD’s arrest
Private schools in Bathinda and other districts of Punjab remained closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur-based school and another person in a case of alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old student on March 31. Most private school authorities had alerted parents on Sunday itself that the next day would also be an off in view of the protest.
-
10 students injured in accident at Pune’s Uruli Kanchan
At least ten school kids were injured after the autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a pickup truck near Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning. According to the police officials, the accident took place around 7.30 am and the students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya are all aged between seven to twelve years. The driver and some students who received serious injuries have been taken to a private hospital.
-
Punjab elections: Congress issues show-cause notice to Sunil Jakhar
The disciplinary action committee of the Congress on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar for his statements during the assembly elections and alleged recent remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The committee examined the statements and has issued the show-cause notice as per the constitution of the party, giving him one week to reply.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics