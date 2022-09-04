Traffic cops restrained from using personal phones for snapping violators
After several complaints from commuters about traffic personnel clicking photos from their private mobile phones to issue e-challans to errant drivers, the additional director general of highway traffic police has issued a notification warning
After several complaints from commuters about traffic personnel clicking photos from their private mobile phones to issue e-challans to errant drivers, the additional director general of highway traffic police has issued a notification warning the traffic police officers to use the cameras on the e-challan machines to click photos of vehicles belonging to errant drivers before issuing challans.
Kulwant Sarangal, ADG highway traffic said that they had been getting several complaints that the photos clicked on personal mobile phones of officials were uploaded late or only partial part of the car or just the number plates were being uploaded due to which it was getting difficult to find out what was the make of the vehicle creating confusion.
According to traffic police officials, the order which was issued in 2020 was reinstated on Saturday to make it clear to the department that they would be prosecuted if a complaint is received against them for using their mobiles to click photos of vehicles to issue e-challans.
The state highway police in September last year had approached the Lok Adalat by serving pre-litigation notices through a text message to motorists whose dues are pending for several days. From September till March this year, the traffic police across Maharashtra served pre-litigation notices to owners of more than one crore vehicles that were found to have violated traffic rules. Fearing they will have to be present before the Lok Adalat, owners of around 29 lakh vehicles paid their dues collectively worth around ₹126.70 crore between September 2021 and March 2022.
'Incidents happen', says Soren amid outrage over tribal teen’s death in Dumka
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said 'incidents happen everywhere' while responding to questions on a minor tribal girl's death who was found hanging from a tree in Dumka district a day ago. Soon after, the BJP hit back saying the agitation against the rising crimes against women in the eastern state will continue. A day ago, the body of the teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka.
Arrested for ₹2 crore fraud, typographical error gets bizman default bail
Mumbai: A city businessman, arrested for allegedly cheating investors for over ₹2 crore was recently granted default bail by the Bombay high court, all thanks to a typographical error. The the chairman of the Phenomenal Group, businessman Nandlal Singh Kesar Singh was arrested on December 18, 2021, by Barshi police and was produced before a local magistrate the next day.
As many people are stepping out in large numbers during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Pune traffic police have changed several bus routes while some bus trips have been cancelled in peth areas. According to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited officials, till Sunday since the beginning of the Ganesh festival on August 29, as many as 250 bus trips to various destinations have been cancelled.
Probe into loan recovery agents takes cops to Delhi, China and Kerala
Mumbai A promising investigation into a loan app scam by the Andheri Government Railway Pollice, which took the trail from Delhi to China and then back to Kerela, has come to a standstill after the investigators found that the man owning the firm, that has a capital of ₹130 crore, is actually a differently-abled person with assets which consists of only four sheep. A 45-year-old garments trader from Delhi, Sartaj Alam claimed to be drawing a “salary” of ₹12,000 per day.
Lack of access roads to health centre costs newborn’s life
Bhiwandi Darshana Farale lost her child after she had to be carried in a bedsheet to the health care centre due to a lack of access roads in Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Bhiwandi. Darshana Farale complained of labour pains on September 1 at around 9 am. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The village, with about 100 families, is 1.5km away from the health care centre.
