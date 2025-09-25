Traffic halted on Mumbai’s Coastal Road after car catches fire inside southbound tunnel

“Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) southbound and northbound due to a car fire,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on its X handle.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am inside the southbound tunnel of the Coastal Road near Tardeo, said officials. Both southbound and northbound lanes were temporarily closed as firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

Vehicular movement on Mumbai’s Coastal Road was halted for about an hour on Thursday morning after a car caught fire, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to issue an advisory to commuters.

Traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and the Worli connector to ease congestion while emergency services managed the situation. No casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control.



Following the fire incident, long queues of vehicles built up on the Coastal Road, with commuters and others taking to social media to share pictures and updates.

One user shared a photo on X, writing, “Looks like some trouble in the Coastal Road tunnel. Vehicles are turning back from the tunnel.”

“Coastal road tunnel shut because of accident. @MTPHereToHelp shut the feeders to the road so the traffic pile up stops. @mybmc we need an electronic sign board at every entry point to coastal road to warn commuters of road condition! Makes everyone’s life easier!” wrote another user on X.

The southbound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road running from Worli to Marine Drive was officially opened to traffic on 11 March 2024.

Later, to complete the seamless link, the southbound connector linking the Bandra–Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive was thrown open to the public on January 26, 2025.

The northbound arm (between Marine Drive and Haji Ali) was inaugurated and opened to vehicular traffic on June 11, 2024. Subsequent works extended the route from Haji Ali to Worli, and by July 2024, that stretch also became operational.