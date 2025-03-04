Traffic restrictions on Sion–Panvel highway to repair foot bridge on March 6

NAVI MUMBAI: Movement of traffic on the Sion Panvel highway will be restricted for seven hours from 11pm on March 6 (Thursday) till 6am on March 7 (Friday) to facilitate the repair of the Sanpada foot over-bridge (FOB) damaged last month in an accident, Movement of traffic will be restricted on Sion Panvel highway on March 6 night (HT FILE PHOTO/Bachchan Kumar)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has communicated the schedule for restricting vehicular traffic to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the traffic police.

The authorities have proposed to divert vehicles travelling from Vashi towards Panvel to the Palm Beach Road before merging back onto the Sion-Panvel highway.

The foot over-bridge was damaged when a truck crashed into the structure at 2-3am on February 2, leading to damage to its steel structure and railings. A formal inspection by PWD engineers on February 9 confirmed that certain sections of the bridge had broken.

Pedestrian access to the bridge was suspended following the accident after the authorities deemed the structure to be a safety hazard.

“The FOB poses a risk to citizens, and repair work is stated to be essential to ensure public safety,” said an NMMC official.