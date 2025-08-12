MUMBAI: Transport unions and associations of private bus operators, trucks, tempos, taxis (those running on aggregator platforms) have called for a state-wide strike on September 11 in protest of wrongful e-challans. Transport associations threaten state-wide strike over faulty e-challans

On August 11, owners of heavy vehicles, tourist buses, and school buses held a meeting in Vashi, where 500 members from different associations were present. Chairman of the School Bus Owner’s Association, Anil Garg, said, “We have unanimously decided to launch a state-wide strike or Chakka Jam on September 11. The strike will include all transporters, including school buses and taxis.”

The organisers of the meeting described it as a “decisive gathering”. Members of transport associations noted that despite assurances from the government, no steps had been taken in the past few months to resolve issues related to the e-challan system.

A member of the Mumbai Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana said, “The e-challans run into hundreds of crores and are hampering us on a daily basis. Our buses are wrongly tagged with e-challans.” He added that all buses across different platforms–be it intercity, tourist or even app based buses–will participate in the strike.