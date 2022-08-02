Travel agent arrested for selling bizman 12 fake flight tickets
Mumbai A travel agent has been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of ₹10 lakh by giving him fake flight tickets to the United States of America for him and his family.
Dhiraj Mulchandani, 48, a travel agent by profession with an office in Mahim, met 37-year-old Swapnil Kale, who owns a private firm and provides training to employees working in the information technology sector, through a common friend a few years ago.
Swapnil told the police that between 2017 and 2019, the accused had provided him and his family members 12 fake tickets. The first was in 2017, when he promised to book them a holiday package to the USA at a cheaper rate and gave them fake tickets. In 2019, he followed the same modus operandi and sold them fake tickets for a Maldives trip. Swapnil had even extended financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the accused when his wife’s father was admitted in a hospital in 2016. He claimed that the accused was supposed to return the amount in two months, but he did not.
“Mulchandani knew that I travel to foreign destinations a lot for business purposes and therefore, he offered to provide air tickets at discounted rates. Initially, he gave me a ticket at a lesser price for US so I started trusting him and also thought that the ₹5 lakh would be settled in tickets,” said Kale in his statement to the police.
“Mulchandani then promised us a holiday package in 2017. I asked him to book four tickets for me and my family in December 2017. Each ticket cost us ₹90,000. But, when we reached the airport and showed the tickets to the airline’s counter, they told us that the tickets were fake. I then called the accused, who did not pick up. We had already booked hotels in the US. It was a huge loss for us,” said Kale in his complaint.
He added that three months later, when he met the accused, the latter informed him that one of his close relatives had expired and therefore he could not take his calls. “He then gave us another holiday package in 2019 for Maldives, but again the tickets turned out to be fake,” he added.
He had filed a complaint in 2020, but the police registered an FIR in April this year. “The accused was wanted and we managed to arrest him on Sunday. He is in police custody,” said police inspector Jaideep Gaikwad of the Nehru Nagar police station
UP sanctions ₹797 cr for beautification of Ram temple area in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will beautify the Ram temple area in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with the state cabinet on Tuesday approving a ₹797.68-crore proposal for the renovation and widening of roads leading to the Ram temple. “We will develop the area in Ayodhya on the pattern of KV Corridor,” said minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh while briefing media persons about the state cabinet's decisions.
CWG gold medallist Achintya Sheuli: A rickshaw puller’s son who lost father at 12
Achintya Sheuli, who won the gold medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022, did not have the money to afford even a samosa worth ₹10 during his training session, his mother Purnia Sheuli said on Tuesday as her eyes turned bleary out of emotion. Achintya Sheuli, 20, lives with his brother Alok, 28, and mother Purnima, in a shanty at Deulpur in West Bengal's Howrah district, around 30 km west of Kolkata.
UP’s corridors of power abuzz with talks about VRS by 3 IAS officers
LUCKNOW The corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with talks about three IAS officers of the state cadre seeking voluntary retirement. The three IAS officers, who have sought voluntary retirement, include Renuka Kumar (1987), Juthika Patankar (1988) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003). Those aware of the development said Renuka Kumar, who was on deputation to the centre, sought VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) a bit before her repatriation to the UP cadre.
In a first, IIT alumnus to be chairperson of BoG
Mumbai For the first time, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has appointed an alumnus as the chairperson of their Board of Governors (BoG). Chairman and MD of Technocraft Industries, Sharad Saraf, graduated in 1969 from the electrical engineering department and has been an active member of the BoG for the last four years. Every IIT has a BoG that is responsible for its overall administration and control.
Nainital driver seeks licence to get back Jim Corbett gun gifted to grandfather
British hunter and naturalist Jim Corbett's gun, which he gifted to his close associate Sher Singh Negi in Uttarakhand's Kumaon before leaving India after Independence in 1947, will soon be displayed to tourists again after a gap of three years, said Negi's grandson. The gun was voluntarily surrendered by Sher Singh Negi's grandson Mohit Negi at the Kaladhungi police station in Nainital district after his father Trilok Singh Negi died in 2009.
