Thane, The trial run for phase I of Metro Lines 4 and 4A was conducted in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasising that the project will significantly reduce travel time across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Trial run held for Metro Lines 4 and 4A in Thane; project to cut travel time significantly

Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik rode the Metro on a 4-km stretch between Gaimukh junction and Vijay Garden.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Our efforts are to complete this route of the Metro line by the end of next year. Some work may spill into the following year, but once completed, this will be the largest Metro network in the country."

A depot on 45 acres of land at Mogarpada is also coming up, which will cater to Metro routes 4, 4A, 10, and 11, he said.

The chief minister said at least 22 lakh people are expected to benefit from these services daily, saving 50 to 75 per cent of their travel time.

The project has an investment of about ₹16,000 crore, he said.

The 35.20-kilometre Metro Lines 4 and 4A will connect Wadala, Ghatkopar and Mulund areas in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh in Thane.

He blamed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the delay and cost escalation of the metro works.

"The previous government put the brakes on critical infrastructure projects, including the Metro. This has resulted in a delay of over two and a half years and increased costs. Once ready, the line will also have eight major interchanges, connecting the network seamlessly across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," Fadanvis said.

Deputy CM Shinde, who is also the Chairman of MMRDA, criticised earlier regimes for neglecting Thane.

"During the tenure of then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Thane was given step-motherly treatment. Despite the growing population and need for connectivity, Thane's metro demands were ignored. We faced several hurdles, even suspensions, but due to the persistent efforts of the Mahayuti government, the projects are now firmly back on track," he said.

With the completion of the trial run, the MMRDA will now move towards acquiring an Independent Safety Assessor certification, followed by mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety .

