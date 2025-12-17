Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Trident Hotel customers duped by frauds offering discounts, fake payment link

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 06:50 am IST

The fraud came to light on November 30, when a family contacted the hotel claiming they had a confirmed booking, however the hotel staff found no such reservation in the hotel’s system

MUMBAI: The police have registered an FIR after several customers of the Trident Hotel were allegedly cheated by cyber fraudsters posing as hotel representatives and collecting booking amounts through fake online links.

Mumbai, India - March 18, 2023: At least 94 trees will be felled to make way for the MMRDA's proposed sealink connecting Nariman Point with Colaba and Cuffe Parade, including large trees that have for years shaded the avenues around the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Apartment, NCPA and the Trident Hotel, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
According to the Bandra Kurla Complex police, the complaint was filed by Akshay Daine, 47, the chief security officer of the Trident Hotel, on behalf of the hotel management. The police said the hotel’s general manager, Amit Khare, had initially approached the police and later authorised Daine to formally lodge the complaint.

The fraud came to light on November 30, when a family contacted the hotel claiming they had a confirmed booking, however the hotel staff found no such reservation in the hotel’s system. The family told the hotel they had been contacted by an unidentified person over the phone, who offered discounted room bookings and sent them a payment link, through which they transferred money.

When hotel officials checked the link shared by the victim, they found that it was fake and still active. Further internal inquiries revealed that at least 20 customers had approached the hotel with similar complaints, claiming they were cheated after making payments through fraudulent links circulated in the hotel’s name.

“The hotel approached the police as the link was still active and the accused could cheat more people in the name of the hotel and defame the hotel as well,” said the police officer. Police have begun an investigation to trace the fraudsters and identify the source of the fake booking links.

