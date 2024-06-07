Trio booked for duping 13 job aspirants of 45 lakh

MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police have launched a manhunt for three individuals accused of duping 13 people out of ₹45 lakh under the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Navy. According to the police, all the victims are city residents, and the suspects collected amounts ranging from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh from each person between 2020 and 2023. After taking the money, the accused stopped responding to the victims and disappeared. HT Image

The suspects have been identified as Rahul Kumar Singh, Nitin Kashyap, and Shekhar Mishra. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the father of one of the job aspirants, who lives in Ghatkopar.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the police, the complainant, Dattaram Shankar Deege, 50, lives in Asalfa Village, Ghatkopar (West) with his mother, wife, and two children. He is employed at a ship management firm. In his police complaint, Deege stated that he became acquainted with one of the suspects, Shekhar Mishra, in 2016 when Mishra used to visit a friend at the Andheri office where Deege was working.

In 2020, Mishra contacted Deege, claiming that there were vacancies in the Indian Navy for draftsmen and librarians. He mentioned that he knew Rahul Kumar, a naval police officer, who could secure permanent government jobs for interested aspirants.

Deege then asked Mishra if he could help his daughter, who was studying in her first year of B Com, to get a job in the Indian Navy. Mishra promised that he could secure her a position as a librarian and demanded ₹1.5 lakh, according to a police officer. Deege mentioned that there were 10 to 12 other people also interested in securing government jobs, and they decided to meet in South Mumbai.

In August 2020, Deege, along with other job aspirants, visited INS Angre near the Central Library in South Mumbai, where they met Shekhar Mishra and Rahul Kumar. The suspects explained the nature of the available jobs in the Indian Navy, the officer added. They demanded ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh from each aspirant, depending on their education and the posts they sought.

A week later, they again visited INS Angre, where the accused collected the necessary documents from the job aspirants. Rahul Kumar and Nitin Kashyap filled out their forms, according to the official.

The accused assured jobs to 13 people, including the complainant’s daughter, and collected the specified amounts from each aspirant. However, after receiving the money, the accused began making excuses and eventually stopped taking calls from the aspirants, the official said.

“The job aspirants approached the police, and based on their applications, a preliminary inquiry was conducted. An FIR was registered under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused, and we are actively searching for them,” said Senior Inspector Balwant Deshmukh of the Ghatkopar police station.