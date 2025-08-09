Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Truck carrying labourers and sand bags overturns, one dead

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 06:44 am IST

Mumbai: A labourer died on Thursday when a truck transporting labourers along with bags of sand overturned along a sharp curve. The driver’s negligent driving caused the truck to overturn, and the victim was crushed under sacks of sand.

According to the police, the accident occurred in Ainwahal village, Roha taluka, Raigad. The driver of the truck, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, was travelling from Pugav to Ainwahal Vitthalwadi, when he allegedly ignored a sharp curve. The police said, “He drove negligently, causing the truck’s wheels to slip onto an unpaved patch. The loose soil gave way, and the vehicle toppled.”

Several sacks of sand fell from the truck, trapping the victim, Modi Premjit Makwana, fondly called Jitu. The police said he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Other labourers and the driver suffered minor and major injuries too.

The Kolad police have registered a case against the driver under sections 106(1) (death by negligence), 281(rash driving), 125(A and B) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

