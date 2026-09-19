MUMBAI: Private parties leasing civic land for sporting activities such as tennis, cricket and pickle ball will have to pay a licence fee under a new policy announced by the BMC on September 16. The decision will open up a new and lucrative revenue stream for the BMC, given that more than 4,000 plots have been leased for these purposes. ‘Turf fee’ for pickle ball, tennis tourneys on civic land. (HT ARCHIVE)

According to civic sources, private parties granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to install artificial turf on leased plots for sporting activities have been earning substantial revenue by hiring out the grounds for tournaments and even slots on an hourly basis.

The existing policy does not explicitly address such uses, as these facilities are considered temporary or semi-permanent structures, leading to ambiguity in enforcement. In the absence of a clear regulatory framework, revenue thus generated by private entities is not shared with the BMC, resulting in a loss for the civic body. The BMC has thus framed a new policy, whereby a licence fee will be charged along with the NOC.

“Those who operate these grounds or pitches earn substantial revenue by renting them out. Many places charge ₹3,000 per hour and, in some areas, as much as ₹8,000 per hour. Games like tennis, cricket, pickle ball are played here. BMC expects to earn about ₹5 lakh per pitch per year,” according to a senior civic official.

He said the BMC has also observed that a considerable number of cricket or sports grounds are operating without an NOC. Besides, many are using space beyond the allotted area for sporting activities.

“Those who have used excess area can be charged a penalty or the extra space can be taken back. In instances where illegal structures have been installed on the artificial turf such as food stalls, the BMC will conduct inspections and decide on whether to remove them,” the official said.

According to the policy document, the BMC’s Estates Department has allotted 4,177 plots for sports purposes on lease basis for 999 years, 120 years, 60 years, 30 years. In addition, several plots have been leased by other civic departments or handed over to third parties for similar use, the policy added.

Under the new policy, the BMC has also introduced an amnesty scheme for entities that have not sought an NOC but are using such grounds for sporting purposes. As a one-time measure, the BMC is encouraging voluntary disclosure and regularisation of existing sports grounds.

Those found operating without permission on expiry of the amnesty scheme will face a penalty equivalent to five times the license fee.