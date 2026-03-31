Tushar Gandhi denied entry to MU campus

Mumbai: A month after filmmaker Anand Patwardhan was stopped from entering the campus, the University of Mumbai has again drawn criticism after denying entry to Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday. Tushar Gandhi had come to the university’s Vidyanagari campus to meet Bhadant Vimansa, 52, formerly known as Rajesh Bankhande, a former MU research student who has since become a Buddhist monk. (PTI)

Tushar Gandhi had come to the university’s Vidyanagari campus to meet Bhadant Vimansa, 52, formerly known as Rajesh Bankhande, a former MU research student who has since become a Buddhist monk. Vimamsa has been on a hunger strike for over 220 days to press for various academic demands. Gandhi had travelled to Mumbai to extend his support to the protest.

However, security guards stationed at the main entrance stopped him from entering the campus, citing instructions from the university administration and security concerns. According to Gandhi, the guards were courteous but firm in denying him access.

Speaking to HT, Gandhi said, “It is unfortunate that educational institutions are increasingly becoming platforms for political agendas. I had earlier met Vimansa at Chaityabhoomi, but now I decided to visit the campus after several people approached me requesting support for the monk’s cause.”

This is not the first such instance. Earlier, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and political leader Ameya Anandraj Ambedkar were also denied entry when they attempted to meet Vimansa. These repeated incidents have led to allegations that the university administration is trying to isolate the protest by restricting access to supporters.

Adding to the restrictions, the operation of BEST’s bus route 318, which serves the Vidyanagari campus, has reportedly been suspended following instructions linked to security arrangements.

Gandhi said he does not see much value in formally writing to the university authorities, alleging that those on the ground were acting under instructions from higher officials. He also maintained that the demands raised by Vimansa were not unreasonable and deserved attention.

Meanwhile, the university administration denied that permission had been refused to Gandhi. In an official statement, the university said it had no prior information about his visit, and that if the administration had been informed, it would have welcomed him.

The university also said that the examination season is going on and over 5,000 postgraduate students were studying at the Kalina campus and many students, including international ones, stayed in hostels. “Since a law-and-order issue has arisen due to Rajesh Balkhande, who was illegally staging a sit-in protest on the Kalina campus, all concerned are being questioned before being given admission (to the campus).”