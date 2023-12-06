Twin tragedies unfold in Titwala: Investigations ongoing

Mumbai: On Tuesday, two incidents unfolded in Titwala. In the first, a 35-year-old worker from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation took his own life inside the Titwala-based water plant. Later in the day, the body of an unidentified woman, approximately 30 years old, was discovered near the Kalu River. Both cases are under investigation by separate teams from the Titwala police station, following guidelines from senior authorities. HT Image

The first incident came to light around 9am when the Titwala team received a call reporting the discovery of a man hanging from a pipe inside the KDMC water plant.The team immediately reached the spot and took the man, identified as Durgaprasad Verma, 35, to Kalyan’s Rukminibai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Verma, a Titwala resident married and living with his family, had been working on a contract basis for the past two years. Despite efforts to contact his family and understand the reasons behind his actions, no information or suicide note was found.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the second incident, at approximately 11am, a villager reported the sighting of a dead body near the Kalu River. The police team reached the location, retrieved the body from the water, and sent it for postmortem examination.

Jitendra Thakur, Senior Police Inspector, stated, “In the first case, the family is in shock, and details about his problems have not been disclosed. Statements from the family will be recorded soon. Regarding the unidentified woman, believed to be around 30 years old, her pictures have been circulated in various missing persons groups to identify her. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.”