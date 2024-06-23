Two arrested for theft at Anupam Kher’s office

MUMBAI: The Amboli police arrested Rafiq Majid Shaikh, 35, and Mohammed Abdul Dilshad Khan, 30, for a theft at actor Anupam Kher’s office on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The theft, reported on Thursday night, involved a cash safe containing ₹4.15 lakh and a bag with film negatives. HT Image

According to Kher’s social media post, the office was broken into, with the robbers stealing the safe from the accounts department and a box containing film negatives. Office staff noticed the break-in and alerted the police immediately.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryakant Bangar stated that an FIR was registered under sections 380 (theft by servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Police recovered the stolen safe, film negatives, and ₹34,000 in cash from the suspects. CCTV footage showed the duo with the safe in an autorickshaw, leading to their identification and arrest.