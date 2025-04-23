Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two bikers killed in the city in separate accidents

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 23, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Two bikers died in separate accidents in Mumbai: Dinesh Jain was hit by a dumper after falling, while Omkar Kolte crashed into a parked bus.

MUMBAI: Two bikers were killed in two separate incidents on Monday and Tuesday in Vikhroli (East) and Bandra (West). In the first incident, a 45-year-old biker fell from his bike near the Lucky Junction and was run over by a dumper on Tuesday.

After the biker accidentally fell down from his bike, the dumper ran over him.
After the biker accidentally fell down from his bike, the dumper ran over him.

According to the police, the deceased, Dinesh Jain, a Santacruz resident, was heading to his scrap shop on SV Road. Eyewitnesses noticed that around 12.30pm, Jain lost control of the bike and skidded due to debris lying on the road. Once he fell, a dumper hit him, resulting in severe head injuries. The Bandra Police were informed and passersby helped rush Jain to Bhabha Hospitals where doctors declared him dead during treatment. The Bandra police have registered a case against the dumper driver.

In a second case, 28-year-old Omkar Kolte, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, left his house around 9am on a scooter. He was riding on the Eastern Express Highway to get to his office in Mankhurd. Police said he accidentally crashed into a private bus parked at a bus stop. The bus was allegedly parked where there was no parking sign in sight.

Kolte was rushed to the Godrej Hospital where he was declared dead during treatment. Based on Kolte’s mother’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the private bus driver for causing death due to negligence, said senior inspector Suryakant Naikwadi of the Vikhroli police station. He was summoned to the police station for questioning and let go after being served a notice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Two bikers killed in the city in separate accidents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On