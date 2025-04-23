Two bikers killed in the city in separate accidents

MUMBAI: Two bikers were killed in two separate incidents on Monday and Tuesday in Vikhroli (East) and Bandra (West). In the first incident, a 45-year-old biker fell from his bike near the Lucky Junction and was run over by a dumper on Tuesday. After the biker accidentally fell down from his bike, the dumper ran over him.

According to the police, the deceased, Dinesh Jain, a Santacruz resident, was heading to his scrap shop on SV Road. Eyewitnesses noticed that around 12.30pm, Jain lost control of the bike and skidded due to debris lying on the road. Once he fell, a dumper hit him, resulting in severe head injuries. The Bandra Police were informed and passersby helped rush Jain to Bhabha Hospitals where doctors declared him dead during treatment. The Bandra police have registered a case against the dumper driver.

In a second case, 28-year-old Omkar Kolte, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, left his house around 9am on a scooter. He was riding on the Eastern Express Highway to get to his office in Mankhurd. Police said he accidentally crashed into a private bus parked at a bus stop. The bus was allegedly parked where there was no parking sign in sight.

Kolte was rushed to the Godrej Hospital where he was declared dead during treatment. Based on Kolte’s mother’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the private bus driver for causing death due to negligence, said senior inspector Suryakant Naikwadi of the Vikhroli police station. He was summoned to the police station for questioning and let go after being served a notice.