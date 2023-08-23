News / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC-run swimming pools in Andheri to reopen on September 5

BMC-run swimming pools in Andheri to reopen on September 5

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The sports facility was set up in 1988 and has a sports training center, swimming pools, and open ground. It offers citizens opportunities to play badminton, table tennis, gymnasium, cardio gymnasium, free karate training classes for women, gymnastics, skating, aerobics, yoga, tennis, dance, and more

Mumbai: Two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pools at the Shahaji Raje Bhosle Sports Complex in Andheri, which have been shut since July 26 and August 8, respectively, will reopen on September 5.

The Olympic-standard pool has been the venue for many state, national, and international standard swimmers. They also organise training classes and summer camps. (HT Photo)
Repair and maintenance of the water purification system, balancing tank, and some miscellaneous engineering works are in the final stages, and will be open to members again, said Sunil Godse, special task officer, Brihanmumbai Sports and Fine Arts foundation.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
